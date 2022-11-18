Arweave Market Capitalization Achieves $339.29 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.16 or 0.00060458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $339.29 million and approximately $39.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,805.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00622307 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00233250 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
