ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.00

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $13.47. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 55,628 shares changing hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

