ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.00

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $13.47. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 55,628 shares changing hands.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
