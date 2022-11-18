ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 680,451 Shares

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 680,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $81,654.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 162,464 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $17,871.04.

ASAP Stock Performance

WTRH opened at $0.12 on Friday. ASAP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASAP shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASAP by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASAP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASAP by 1,639.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASAP by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 434,830 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

