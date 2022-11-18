Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Trading Down 1.8 %

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

AAWH opened at $2.17 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.