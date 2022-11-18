Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 64,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 86,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ascendant Resources to C$0.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Articles

