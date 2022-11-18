Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Target Price to $30.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

JAKK stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

