Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Target Price to $30.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %
JAKK stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $27.87.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
