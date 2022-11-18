ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 72,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 211,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.