ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 72,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 211,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

