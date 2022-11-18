ATB Capital Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.57.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TSE:TPZ opened at C$24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.31 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 150.72%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,700.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

