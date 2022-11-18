Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

