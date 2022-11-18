Atlantic Securities Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $630.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $572.83.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $593.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.58. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.