Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,073,821.24 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

TEAM stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,467. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $443.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.91.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

