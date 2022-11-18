Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Atomera were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atomera by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 0.3% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,962. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.