Atria Investments LLC Acquires 14,341 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 420,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

