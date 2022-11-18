Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IEI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.