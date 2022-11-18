Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 178.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,131.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,776 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,849. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.