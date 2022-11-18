Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $146.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

