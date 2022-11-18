Atria Investments LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. 5,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,170. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

