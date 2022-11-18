Atria Investments LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $309.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

