Atria Investments LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 188,223 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 113,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,705. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

