Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. 23,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,511. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

