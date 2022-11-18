Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

SPGI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.57. 6,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,507. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.57.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

About S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

