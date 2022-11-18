Atria Investments LLC Sells 8,685 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 42,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793,826. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.