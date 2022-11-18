Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 875 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. 7,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

