AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.99. 297,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,467,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.