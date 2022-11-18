Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $331.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.