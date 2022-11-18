Auxier Asset Management Has $2.30 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 128.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 20,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

