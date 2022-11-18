Auxier Asset Management Has $439,000 Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.26. 23,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

