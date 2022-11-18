Auxier Asset Management Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.50. 77,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.