Auxier Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.96. 576,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,350,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

