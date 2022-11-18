Auxier Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 225,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $271.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

