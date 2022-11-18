Auxier Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock remained flat at $3.68 on Friday. 23,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,878. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,002.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

