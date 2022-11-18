Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,710. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

