Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 92.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 792,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 26.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,196,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,019,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 853,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

