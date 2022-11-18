Avenir Corp Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avenir Corp grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.8% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.57. The stock had a trading volume of 67,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,313. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $329.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.