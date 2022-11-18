Avenir Corp Invests $369,000 in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Avenir Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Avenir Corp owned 0.09% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

TPVG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,414. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $461.46 million, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

