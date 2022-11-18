Avenir Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Avenir Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,223 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.11. 57,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

