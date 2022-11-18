Avenir Corp Sells 721 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 4.4% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $5,598,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $475.90. 49,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.25 and a 200-day moving average of $429.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

