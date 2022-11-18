AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
AVEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
