AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,664,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 740,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

