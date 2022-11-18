Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
AVY stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $223.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.