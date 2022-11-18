Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $223.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

