Avion Wealth Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 212.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,357. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.