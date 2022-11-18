Avion Wealth Buys 2,111 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1,611.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 127,112 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,026. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34.

