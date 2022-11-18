Avion Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 44,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,397. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

