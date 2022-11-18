Avion Wealth Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avion Wealth increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

