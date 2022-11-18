Avion Wealth Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Avion Wealth raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 649.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Ventas were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

