Avion Wealth Sells 5,018 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avion Wealth lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.