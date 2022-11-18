Avion Wealth Sells 5,018 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avion Wealth lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

