AvocadoCoin Price Tops $694.03 on Major Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $710.38 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $694.03 or 0.04153352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00568519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.77 or 0.29613207 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

