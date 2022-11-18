Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,025.53

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.53 ($12.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,214.65 ($14.27). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($14.10), with a volume of 24,091 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,040.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

