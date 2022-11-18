AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.51

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.51 ($24.24) and traded as high as €26.83 ($27.66). AXA shares last traded at €26.63 ($27.45), with a volume of 3,477,713 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €32.90 ($33.92) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.20) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

