Axie Infinity Price Tops $7.14 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.14 or 0.00042825 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $686.49 million and $58.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.10401577 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $64,764,198.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

