Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.00. 3,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,140. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

